Carry Reaches Market Cap of $5.78 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Carry has a total market cap of $5.78 million and $803,761.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit. During the last seven days, Carry has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.77 or 0.05929797 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00030060 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002340 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00036075 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About Carry

CRE is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 4,094,930,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,261,886,738 tokens. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit.

