Cashaa Price Reaches $0.0043 (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Cashaa token can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, HitBTC, IDEX and Exrates. Cashaa has a market cap of $3.27 million and $482.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cashaa has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00186188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.53 or 0.01353534 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00120857 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa launched on October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TOPBTC, IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

