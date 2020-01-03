CashBet Coin (CBC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.44 Million

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. CashBet Coin has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $10,039.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CashBet Coin has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $20.33, $33.94 and $7.50.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CashBet Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.98 or 0.05822589 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00030176 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002238 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035999 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CashBet Coin Coin Profile

CashBet Coin (CRYPTO:CBC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2018. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 430,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 163,648,708 coins. CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBet Coin is coin.cashbet.com. CashBet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin.

CashBet Coin Coin Trading

CashBet Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $24.68, $33.94, $32.15, $13.77, $20.33, $7.50, $18.94, $51.55, $24.43, $50.98 and $10.39. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashBet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.