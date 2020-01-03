Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) CEO Maeve O’meara Sells 17,070 Shares

Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) CEO Maeve O’meara sold 17,070 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $22,020.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 374,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,534.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Maeve O’meara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Maeve O’meara sold 51,482 shares of Castlight Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $68,985.88.

Shares of CSLT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.20. 677,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,200. Castlight Health Inc has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $194.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $35.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.46 million. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Castlight Health Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the second quarter worth about $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Castlight Health from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

