Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) President Mangini Siobhan Nolan Sells 16,234 Shares

Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) President Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 16,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $20,617.18. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 406,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,777.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mangini Siobhan Nolan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 31,656 shares of Castlight Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $42,419.04.

Shares of NYSE:CSLT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.20. 677,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80. Castlight Health Inc has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.46 million. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Castlight Health Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSLT. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Castlight Health by 1,293.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 24,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Castlight Health from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Castlight Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

