Ccore (CCO) Reaches Market Cap of $16,341.00

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, Ccore has traded up 52.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ccore token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $16,341.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ccore alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00185266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.28 or 0.01399253 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024551 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00121342 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore’s genesis date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io.

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.