CCUniverse Achieves Market Cap of $48,401.00 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CCUniverse token can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a market cap of $48,401.00 and $10,448.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038788 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003950 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000682 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse is a token. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,008,108 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin.

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

