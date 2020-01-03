CCUniverse (UVU) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9,706.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $45,088.00 and approximately $9,706.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CCUniverse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00039105 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003979 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000649 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000162 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CCUniverse Token Profile

CCUniverse (UVU) is a token. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,008,108 tokens. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin.

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

