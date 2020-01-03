Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.29.

Several analysts recently commented on CVE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. CIBC set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 45.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 21.0% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 21.0% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

CVE stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.06. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $10.82.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

