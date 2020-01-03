Centamin’s (CEY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Centamin (LON:CEY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CEY. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Centamin to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Centamin from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 113 ($1.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 125.50 ($1.65).

Centamin stock opened at GBX 129.60 ($1.70) on Friday. Centamin has a 1 year low of GBX 79.14 ($1.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 154.75 ($2.04). The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 28.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 117.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 120.47.

In related news, insider Marna Cloete purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £16,950 ($22,296.76).

About Centamin

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

