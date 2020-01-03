Centauri (CTX) Reaches Market Cap of $43,178.00

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Centauri has a total market cap of $43,178.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centauri coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Exrates. Over the last week, Centauri has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.60 or 0.05883443 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00030069 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002257 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035966 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Centauri Profile

CTX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 45,862,687 coins and its circulating supply is 45,181,244 coins. The official website for Centauri is centauricoin.info. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24. Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog.

Buying and Selling Centauri

Centauri can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centauri using one of the exchanges listed above.

