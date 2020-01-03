Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Director Tommy G. Thompson Sells 500 Shares

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE CNC traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,750,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.91. Centene Corp has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $69.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.02.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.39 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.