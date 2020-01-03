Centrality Hits 24 Hour Volume of $278,663.00 (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, Centrality has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. Centrality has a market cap of $92.41 million and approximately $278,663.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrality token can now be bought for about $0.0864 or 0.00001175 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, UEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00185579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.94 or 0.01399230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00121849 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Centrality Token Profile

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,069,442,193 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality.

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, UEX and HitBTC.

