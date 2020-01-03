Centurion Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (CNT)

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Centurion has a market capitalization of $5,649.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centurion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, YoBit and ExcambrioRex. In the last week, Centurion has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Centurion

CNT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. Centurion’s official website is www.centurionlab.org. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Centurion

Centurion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ExcambrioRex, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

