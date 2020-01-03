ChainX 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $445,660.00 (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, ChainX has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00018852 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE. ChainX has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and $445,660.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 3,190,200 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org.

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

