Charles Henry Gregson Buys 37,585 Shares of Non-Standard Finance PLC (LON:NSF) Stock

Non-Standard Finance PLC (LON:NSF) insider Charles Henry Gregson acquired 37,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £8,644.55 ($11,371.42).

Shares of Non-Standard Finance stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 22 ($0.29). The stock had a trading volume of 3,017,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,395. Non-Standard Finance PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 16.40 ($0.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 67.80 ($0.89). The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.34. The stock has a market cap of $68.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 22.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 33.55.

NSF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Non-Standard Finance from GBX 69 ($0.91) to GBX 47 ($0.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Non-Standard Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 54 ($0.71).

Non-Standard Finance Company Profile

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. It provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. Non-Standard Finance plc was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

