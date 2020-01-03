Charles R. Kaye Sells 67,750 Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) major shareholder Charles R. Kaye sold 67,750 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $3,348,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.75. 11,146,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,766,587. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $101.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.97.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.79 million. Crowdstrike’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,614,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,430,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Crowdstrike from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.10.

