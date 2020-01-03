ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.29.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $16.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

CCXI stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.95 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.70.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 143.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. On average, research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 279,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $8,807,687.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,508,021 shares in the company, valued at $79,128,062.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 330,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $10,586,683.72. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 99,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,440.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 921,315 shares of company stock valued at $29,213,675. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 45.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,852,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,832,000 after buying an additional 1,202,155 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 33.3% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,600,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 37.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after buying an additional 488,063 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 29.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,465,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after buying an additional 332,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 31.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 96,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

