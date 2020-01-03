Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

LNG stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.51. 65,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,453. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $120,387.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,219.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Beresford Richard 138,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1,121.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,252,000 after purchasing an additional 527,812 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $11,584,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 46.9% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,279,840 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,767,000 after purchasing an additional 727,462 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 291,136 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,359,000 after purchasing an additional 15,336 shares during the period.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

