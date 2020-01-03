Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CQP. Raymond James cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $39.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,336. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.38. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,201 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

