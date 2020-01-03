Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.77.

CHK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $2.00 to $0.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, Director Thomas L. Ryan acquired 200,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 928,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,968.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Brad Martin acquired 250,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Insiders have bought a total of 570,681 shares of company stock valued at $477,184 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 379.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 28,953 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 22,918 shares during the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CHK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 63,688,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,073,168. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

