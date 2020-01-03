ChessCoin (CHESS) Trading 10.3% Higher Over Last Week

ChessCoin (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One ChessCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, ChessCoin has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChessCoin has a total market capitalization of $47,474.00 and $1.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15,255.68 or 2.07544671 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000509 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00023125 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000216 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin Profile

ChessCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2016. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. The official website for ChessCoin is chesscoincommunity.com. ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ChessCoin

ChessCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChessCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChessCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChessCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

