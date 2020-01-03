Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,478,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,135,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. Chevron has a 52 week low of $108.07 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Chevron by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,783,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,890,000 after purchasing an additional 360,758 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Chevron by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 53,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

