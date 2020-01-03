Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.38.

CHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

CHS stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.71. The company had a trading volume of 39,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,860. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59. The company has a market cap of $451.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.36.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $484.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Chico’s FAS’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.90%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

