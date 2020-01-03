Chimpion (BNANA) Price Tops $0.28 on Top Exchanges

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $8.89 million and $193,916.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00003817 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Mercatox and Crex24. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 56.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00186256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.62 or 0.01438288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024582 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120615 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,477 tokens. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio.

Buying and Selling Chimpion

Chimpion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

