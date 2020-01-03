Chimpion Price Hits $0.29 on Top Exchanges (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last week, Chimpion has traded up 106.3% against the U.S. dollar. Chimpion has a market cap of $9.11 million and $185,605.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion token can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00003921 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Instant Bitex and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00186605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.01352736 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120840 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,477 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io.

Chimpion Token Trading

Chimpion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

