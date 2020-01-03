China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

CEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of NYSE CEA opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.26. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.57.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 24.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 23.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 10.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H during the second quarter worth $1,167,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 176.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 27,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, cargo handling, tour operations, air catering, and other extended transportation services.

