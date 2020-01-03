BTIG Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by BTIG Research in a report issued on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have a $1,010.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $620.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $980.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $710.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $801.10.

NYSE CMG opened at $858.19 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $438.08 and a 12 month high of $859.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 94.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $811.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $794.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.26, for a total transaction of $557,234.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,728,176.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $4,202,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $22,640,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 57.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.3% during the third quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

