Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) was downgraded by Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $103.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $102.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CHH. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.30.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

NYSE CHH opened at $104.35 on Friday. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $105.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.43% and a negative return on equity of 174.81%. The firm had revenue of $310.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 15,056 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $1,386,055.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,022.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 35,349 shares of company stock worth $3,186,161 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,668.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 587,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,138,000 after purchasing an additional 554,493 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,723,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 204.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,286,000 after purchasing an additional 148,804 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 174.2% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 201,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 128,188 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 36.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 430,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,334,000 after purchasing an additional 115,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.