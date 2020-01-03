Christopher Aylward Purchases 113,784 Shares of APN Property Group Ltd. (ASX:APD) Stock

APN Property Group Ltd. (ASX:APD) insider Christopher Aylward acquired 113,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.61 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$69,408.24 ($49,225.70).

The firm has a market cap of $195.58 million and a P/E ratio of 13.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.52. APN Property Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of A$0.42 ($0.30) and a twelve month high of A$0.63 ($0.45).

Get APN Property Group alerts:

About APN Property Group

APN Property Group Limited operates as a real estate investment fund manager in Australia and internationally. It operates through Real Estate Securities Funds, Industrial Real Estate Fund, Direct Real Estate Funds, and Investment Revenue segments. The company manages open ended properties securities funds, listed property trusts, fixed term Australian funds, and wholesale funds.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for APN Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APN Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.