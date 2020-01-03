Chronobank Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week (TIME)

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Chronobank has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Chronobank has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $33,295.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronobank coin can currently be bought for $1.57 or 0.00021355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chronobank Coin Profile

Chronobank was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 coins. The official message board for Chronobank is blog.chronobank.io. The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chronobank’s official website is chronobank.io.

Chronobank Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using U.S. dollars.

