Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CHD traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $70.04. The stock had a trading volume of 27,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,672. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.58. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $59.64 and a 52-week high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

