Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CINF traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.49. The company had a trading volume of 32,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,440. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.54 and a 200-day moving average of $109.10. Cincinnati Financial has a 12 month low of $74.26 and a 12 month high of $118.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 66.87%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

