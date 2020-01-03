Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.18.

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,420. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.99 and a 200 day moving average of $257.85. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Cintas has a 12-month low of $164.50 and a 12-month high of $277.85.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $536,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,873,276.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Cintas by 55.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

