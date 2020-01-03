CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $236.50 Million

Analysts expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will report $236.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $240.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $232.60 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $301.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $974.95 million, with estimates ranging from $969.00 million to $980.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.93 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIR. Zacks Investment Research raised CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CIRCOR International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 12,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,705 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CIR opened at $46.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $924.03 million, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $47.80.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

