Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $54.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 24.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $85.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $85.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.37 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 11,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $837,333.84. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 12,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $910,401.91. Insiders have sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,429,133 in the last 90 days. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

