Cision (NYSE:CISN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cision (NYSE:CISN) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.60% from the stock’s current price.

CISN has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

CISN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. 32,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,024. Cision has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Cision had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $185.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cision will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cision news, insider Rainer Mathes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $252,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,613,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,314,557.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cision in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cision by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 123,265 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cision by 338.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,639,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,189 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cision by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cision by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 532,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 340,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

About Cision

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

