Citigroup Reiterates Outperform Rating for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Citigroup in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $96.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $100.00. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on INCY. Mizuho lowered shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.65.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $85.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.84, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. Incyte has a 1-year low of $64.40 and a 1-year high of $96.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 2,142 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $192,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,436 shares of company stock worth $11,391,310. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Incyte during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Incyte by 49.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 617.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Incyte during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

