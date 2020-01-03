Civic (CVC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.46 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Civic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, ABCC, OKEx and Kyber Network. Civic has a total market cap of $13.56 million and $3.46 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Civic

Civic’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com.

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Mercatox, Livecoin, Upbit, Liqui, Huobi, Kucoin, HitBTC, GOPAX, Bittrex, Vebitcoin, IDEX, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Kyber Network, ABCC, Poloniex, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

