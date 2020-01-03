Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.06. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $88.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 67.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $97,455.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,569.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $1,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,647,181 shares in the company, valued at $301,804,227.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,759 shares of company stock worth $3,226,136 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

