Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (ASX:CLQ) Insider Sells A$109,890.00 in Stock

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (ASX:CLQ) insider Ian Knight sold 488,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.16), for a total transaction of A$109,890.00 ($77,936.17).

Clean TeQ stock remained flat at $A$0.22 ($0.15) during trading hours on Friday. 832,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $160.49 million and a P/E ratio of -8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.05. Clean TeQ Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of A$0.18 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of A$0.50 ($0.36). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.30.

Clean TeQ Company Profile

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides metals recovery and industrial water treatment services primarily in Australia. It operates in two segments, Water and Metals. The Water segment offers Continuous Ionic Filtration and Macroporous Polymer Adsorption resin technologies to filter, separate, purify, and recycle polluted water for drinking, agricultural, recreational, or industrial uses.

