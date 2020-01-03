CloakCoin (CLOAK) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $29,182.00

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00009231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Mercatox, Livecoin and Binance. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $29,182.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004064 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000863 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00052005 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,383,559 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Livecoin, Binance, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Mercatox, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.