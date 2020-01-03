Cloudbric (CLB) Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last Week

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Cloudbric has a market cap of $575,159.00 and $139,196.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cloudbric has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cloudbric token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cloudbric Token Profile

Cloudbric's total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 489,898,649 tokens. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Cloudbric's official website is www.cloudbric.io.

Cloudbric Token Trading

Cloudbric can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

