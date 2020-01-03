Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital started coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $634,950,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,454,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,595,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,971,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,396,000. 27.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCEP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.16. 31,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,765. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

