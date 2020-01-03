Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$104.88.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$109.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$121.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

In related news, Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.00, for a total value of C$358,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$278,698. Also, Senior Officer Andrée Pinard sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.93, for a total transaction of C$35,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$222,634.72. Insiders have sold 3,475 shares of company stock valued at $412,114 over the last 90 days.

Shares of TSE:CCA traded up C$0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$113.74. The stock had a trading volume of 28,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,485. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$115.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$107.35. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$66.15 and a 1-year high of C$120.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$583.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$572.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications will post 7.7199998 EPS for the current year.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

