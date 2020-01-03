Cogeco (TSE:CGO) PT Raised to C$130.00 at TD Securities

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.98% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price objective on Cogeco from C$99.50 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

CGO stock traded up C$0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$104.02. The company had a trading volume of 10,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,245. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.70. Cogeco has a 52 week low of C$57.73 and a 52 week high of C$107.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$104.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$96.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$610.51 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Cogeco will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogeco Company Profile

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. It provides Internet, video, and telephony services; and information technology services, including colocation, network connectivity, hosting, cloud, and a portfolio of managed services.

