Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Citigroup

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $68.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CCOI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $65.50 on Thursday. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $66.67. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 80.26, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.10.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Blake Bath sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $246,600.00. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,990 shares of company stock worth $1,115,536 over the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,995,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 205,502 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 414.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,141,000 after purchasing an additional 191,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,235,000 after purchasing an additional 105,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 572,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,980,000 after purchasing an additional 87,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

