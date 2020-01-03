Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $312.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) to announce $312.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Coherent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $308.00 million and the highest is $315.30 million. Coherent reported sales of $383.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherent will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). Coherent had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COHR. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Coherent from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.20.

In other Coherent news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 1,500 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total value of $236,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Coherent in the third quarter worth about $9,755,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 134.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 32,886 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 36.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $168.98 on Friday. Coherent has a 1 year low of $97.07 and a 1 year high of $173.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.33 and a 200 day moving average of $148.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

