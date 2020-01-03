Coin Lion Trading Up 15% Over Last 7 Days (LION)

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded 28% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Coin Lion has a market capitalization of $370,930.00 and $1,761.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin Lion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Coin Lion has traded 15% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00185266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.28 or 0.01399253 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024551 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00121342 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Coin Lion Profile

Coin Lion launched on November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion. The official website for Coin Lion is www.coinlion.com.

Coin Lion Token Trading

Coin Lion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Lion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin Lion using one of the exchanges listed above.

