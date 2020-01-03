Coinchase Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,388.00 (CCH)

Coinchase Token (CURRENCY:CCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. During the last week, Coinchase Token has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Coinchase Token has a market capitalization of $68,421.00 and $4,388.00 worth of Coinchase Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinchase Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including ABCC and Cashierest.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coinchase Token alerts:

999 (999) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038861 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003951 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000713 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Coinchase Token Token Profile

Coinchase Token (CRYPTO:CCH) is a token. It was first traded on October 24th, 2018. Coinchase Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,594,527,406 tokens. The official message board for Coinchase Token is medium.com/@coinchaseofficial. Coinchase Token’s official Twitter account is @coinchase_com. Coinchase Token’s official website is coinchase.com/cch.

Buying and Selling Coinchase Token

Coinchase Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinchase Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinchase Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinchase Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coinchase Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinchase Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.